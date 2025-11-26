Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,410,835.16 in Stock

Exp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 117,179 shares of Exp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $1,410,835.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,731,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $321,842,612.56. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Exp World Stock Down 2.5%

EXPI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. 1,327,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,226. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 2.04. Exp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Exp World (NASDAQ:EXPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Exp World had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Exp World's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exp World by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,357 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 79,730 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exp World by 11.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 331,464 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Exp World by 218.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,391 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Exp World by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 23,989 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exp World by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 37,815 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Exp World in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Exp World from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

