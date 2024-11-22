Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Sells $351,180.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.92. 1,215,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $190.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $472,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $250,078,000 after buying an additional 144,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $233,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

