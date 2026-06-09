Expedia Group's (EXPE) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $330.00 price target on the online travel company's stock. BTIG Research's price target suggests a potential upside of 46.08% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $256.00 to $253.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

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Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $225.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $303.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.69.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,491 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. BankChampaign National Association acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,990 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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