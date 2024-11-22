Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.4% - Still a Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $123.21 and last traded at $122.40. Approximately 2,283,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,212,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $794,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 107,883 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,101,000. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 73,158 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

