ExxonMobil FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Erste Group Bank

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ExxonMobil in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $10.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.61. The consensus estimate for ExxonMobil's current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for ExxonMobil's FY2027 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

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ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $154.66 on Thursday. ExxonMobil has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of ExxonMobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. MarketBeat: ExxonMobil

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for ExxonMobil and keeps a "Sector Outperform" rating with a $163 target — a direct analyst upgrade supporting the stock's upside. Positive Sentiment: Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Exxon and Chevron Stock Jump

Broad crude strength and oil-trading gains at peers are lifting sentiment for majors: BP doubled Q1 profit on trading gains, a dynamic that helped push Exxon and Chevron shares higher as higher oil prices boost refinery and upstream margins. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. How Exxon and Other Oil Giants Are Coping

Coverage noting that oil majors are signaling strength ahead of earnings — energy benchmarks are up sharply year‑to‑date, which increases the likelihood of stronger near‑term cash flow and dividends for integrated producers like Exxon. Neutral Sentiment: Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Oil Steadies as US Weighs Iran Proposal

Oil markets are still sensitive to geopolitics and diplomacy — reports that the U.S. is weighing an Iran proposal have steadied prices, introducing event risk that could swing sentiment both ways. Neutral Sentiment: Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. The Crude Reality: Pullback Creates Opportunity

Sector pieces highlighting Chevron as a potential buying opportunity after pullbacks may draw comparative attention and funds into or out of peers like Exxon depending on relative valuation and near‑term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and timing concerns: commentary asking whether it's "too late" after a ~41% one‑year rally highlights investor worry that much upside may be priced in, and the stock's recent 30‑day pullback signals increased short‑term volatility. Is It Too Late To Consider Exxon Mobil?

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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