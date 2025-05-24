Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 500 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,274.20, for a total value of C$1,137,100.00.

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Andrew Barnard sold 250 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.42, for a total value of C$570,605.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FFH traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2,298.01. 25,832 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,902. The company's fifty day simple moving average is C$2,102.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,024.94. The company has a market cap of C$36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of C$1,425.00 and a 52 week high of C$2,303.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$2,446.43.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

