Family Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,994 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 898.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. MicroStrategy makes up about 0.7% of Family Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Family Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 587.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,261 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $111,994,000 after acquiring an additional 567,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 468,200 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $78,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $57,857,000 after purchasing an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 238,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $331.13.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $421.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $543.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a PE ratio of -200.23 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,106,372. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company's stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

