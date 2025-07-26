Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Fanuc Price Performance

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $15.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Fanuc from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Fanuc Company Profile

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

