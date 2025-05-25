Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

Get Fastly alerts: Sign Up

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastly

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 5,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $36,491.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,669,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,243,119.04. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $28,098.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,545.18. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,304 shares of company stock valued at $213,651. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 330,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,754 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,302,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 165,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company's stock.

Fastly Stock Down 3.3%

Fastly stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $144.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fastly, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fastly wasn't on the list.

While Fastly currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here