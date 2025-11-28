Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FERG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $231.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:FERG traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.67. 988,597 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,045. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ferguson has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $256.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $240.15.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion.

In other news, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jake Schlicher sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $700,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,741.52. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 218,961 shares of the company's stock worth $49,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company's stock.

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

