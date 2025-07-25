Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts: Sign Up

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. ( OTCMKTS:FGPR Get Free Report ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $13.00. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 5,224 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Articles

