Free Trial
→ Critical AI announcement set to ignite AI 2.0 (From Timothy Sykes) (Ad)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Ferrellgas Partners logo with Energy background

Key Points

  • Ferrellgas Partners shares experienced a significant drop, opening at $13.00 after closing at $13.73.
  • The company's market cap is approximately $1.29 billion, with a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a high beta of 2.99.
  • Ferrellgas Partners specializes in the distribution and sale of propane and related equipment, operating under the Blue Rhino brand name.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ferrellgas Partners.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $13.00. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 5,224 shares.

Ferrellgas Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ferrellgas Partners Right Now?

Before you consider Ferrellgas Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrellgas Partners wasn't on the list.

While Ferrellgas Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines