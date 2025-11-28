Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's What Happened

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 776,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session's volume of 353,041 shares.The stock last traded at $65.83 and had previously closed at $65.77.

Get Ferrovial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.1%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th.

Institutional Trading of Ferrovial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FER. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in Ferrovial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrovial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrovial wasn't on the list.

While Ferrovial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here