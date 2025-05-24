Fertilizer Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 24th

Union Pacific, CSX, and Norfolk Southern are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that manufacture, distribute or sell agricultural fertilizers used to boost soil nutrient levels and crop yields. Their market performance typically reflects trends in global crop demand, fertilizer commodity prices and government policies on agriculture and sustainability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.18. 3,227,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,463. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $223.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.82. 21,148,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,927,639. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.69. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,414,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,641. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $277.60. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $227.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

