Fertilizer Stocks To Consider - July 25th

Union Pacific, CSX, Norfolk Southern, Teck Resources, Canadian National Railway, Mosaic, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the quantities of fertilizer products held in storage by manufacturers, distributors or end users at any given time. Monitoring these stocks helps market participants and farmers gauge supply levels, anticipate price movements and plan planting or procurement strategies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.88. 4,011,953 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. 18,367,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,691,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Teck Resources stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,387,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,363. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,525. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $103.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.55.

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,570,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 6,620,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,628,492. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

