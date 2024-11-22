F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Reaches New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 10693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FG shares. Barclays raised their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

F&G Annuities & Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from F&G Annuities & Life's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. F&G Annuities & Life's payout ratio is currently -1,399.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 1,386.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Articles

