Figma (NYSE:FIG) CEO Sells $8,690,000.00 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) CEO Dylan Field sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dylan Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Dylan Field sold 62,500 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $2,172,500.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Dylan Field sold 3,029,063 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $112,984,049.90.

Figma Stock Up 2.1%

FIG traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 4,787,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,155,817. Figma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $142.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.66. The firm had revenue of $274.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Figma's quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figma to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Figma from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Figma from $70.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Figma from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIG. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Figma during the 3rd quarter worth $3,412,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth about $519,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at about $2,439,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world's best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They're looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

