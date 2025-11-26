Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) CEO Sells $3,582,000.00 in Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,821,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,881,330.12. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 29,437 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $1,005,567.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 908,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $35,584,520.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Michael Benjamin Tannenbaum sold 297,171 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,429,275.00.

Get FIGR alerts: Sign Up

Figure Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:FIGR traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.31. 2,663,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,184. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $39.94.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGR. Lunate Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,732,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,091,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $7,529,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIGR. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Figure Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Figure Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Figure Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here