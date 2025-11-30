100,056 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,056 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock, valued at approximately $35,068,000. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,208,863 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $8,484,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 46.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,559,513 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,940,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,146 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,354,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COIN. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. HC Wainwright raised Coinbase Global from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.60 to $479.30 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Coinbase Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total value of $85,870,774.08. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,995 shares of company stock valued at $235,840,503. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $274.92 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $320.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

