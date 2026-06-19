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1,069 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Acquired by Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
Costco Wholesale logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Harbour Wealth Management Group disclosed a new fourth-quarter position in Costco, buying 1,069 shares valued at about $922,000.
  • Costco reported fiscal Q3 earnings of $4.93 per share, narrowly missing estimates, while revenue came in at $70.53 billion, slightly ahead of expectations.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.47 per share from $1.30, while analysts remain broadly constructive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,061.45.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $951.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $844.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,096.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1,001.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $969.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The company had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on COST shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

More Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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