108,000 Shares in Barrick Mining Corporation $B Purchased by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,000 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company's stock.

Shares of B opened at $41.90 on Friday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Barrick Mining's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining's payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on B. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Mining has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $44.78.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

