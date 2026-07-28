10,980 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,306,000. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

MU opened at $900.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.66. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total transaction of $32,761,375.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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