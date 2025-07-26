11,100 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Acquired by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 118.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here