1,110,677 Shares in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,110,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,056,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 48,559 shares of the company's stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company's stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 41,772 shares of the company's stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE:SW opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 1.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Smurfit Westrock's payout ratio is currently 251.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on SW

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

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