11,195 Shares in Okta, Inc. $OKTA Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $781,320. The trade was a 21.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 70,884 shares of company stock worth $5,625,648 in the last three months. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $127.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Okta had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 8.05%.The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Okta's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OKTA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on Okta in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seaport Research Partners cut Okta to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Trending Headlines about Okta

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Okta could beat its Q1 bookings target and kept a Buy rating with a $105 price target, pointing to attractive valuation ahead of earnings. Article Title

Jefferies said Okta could beat its Q1 bookings target and kept a rating with a price target, pointing to attractive valuation ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer also said Okta may deliver modest upside to fiscal Q1 revenue estimates, reinforcing expectations for a solid earnings report. Article Title

Oppenheimer also said Okta may deliver modest upside to fiscal Q1 revenue estimates, reinforcing expectations for a solid earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Okta was named a Leader in Forrester’s 2026 Workforce Identity Security Platforms report, which supports the company’s competitive position in identity security. Article Title

Okta was named a in Forrester’s 2026 Workforce Identity Security Platforms report, which supports the company’s competitive position in identity security. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $105 and kept a Buy rating, adding to the constructive analyst sentiment around OKTA. Article Title

BTIG raised its price target to and kept a rating, adding to the constructive analyst sentiment around OKTA. Neutral Sentiment: Okta is holding an AI identity webcast and continuing to highlight AI agents as an identity-security opportunity, but this is more of a strategic narrative than an immediate financial catalyst. Article Title

Okta is holding an AI identity webcast and continuing to highlight AI agents as an identity-security opportunity, but this is more of a strategic narrative than an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Director Shellye Archambeau sold 2,500 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may slightly weigh on sentiment even though it was not an open-market bearish signal. SEC filing

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta's offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA - Free Report).

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