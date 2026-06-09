112,970 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Bought by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $39,099,000. Broadcom makes up about 1.4% of PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators' holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $396.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.11 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $397.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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