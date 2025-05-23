11,369 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,076,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,337 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,061,000 after buying an additional 100,894 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,580 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SWK opened at $66.34 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Stanley Black & Decker's revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker's payout ratio is 136.10%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stanley Black & Decker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stanley Black & Decker wasn't on the list.

While Stanley Black & Decker currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here