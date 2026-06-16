11,408 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Bought by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,408 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 66,992 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,695 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 142,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $36,626,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Applied Materials Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $585.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $431.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.46 and a 52-week high of $599.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Applied Materials unveiled new deposition and selective etch systems designed to help chipmakers build next-generation 3D structures more precisely, which supports the company’s role in AI chip manufacturing and could lift long-term demand. Article Title

Applied Materials unveiled new deposition and selective etch systems designed to help chipmakers build next-generation 3D structures more precisely, which supports the company’s role in AI chip manufacturing and could lift long-term demand. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on Applied Materials and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing confidence that wafer fab equipment spending remains strong. Article Title

Barclays raised its price target on Applied Materials and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing confidence that wafer fab equipment spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer singled out AMAT favorably on Mad Money, which may have added to the stock’s momentum as investors look for semiconductor names with upside when the sector strengthens. Article Title

Jim Cramer singled out AMAT favorably on Mad Money, which may have added to the stock’s momentum as investors look for semiconductor names with upside when the sector strengthens. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted AMAT hitting 52-week highs alongside broader semiconductor strength, suggesting the stock is benefiting from renewed optimism in the chip equipment group. Article Title

Market commentary highlighted AMAT hitting 52-week highs alongside broader semiconductor strength, suggesting the stock is benefiting from renewed optimism in the chip equipment group. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted that AMAT has rallied sharply and may be extended near recent highs, meaning some traders see room for caution if the stock needs to consolidate before its next move. Article Title

Several articles noted that AMAT has rallied sharply and may be extended near recent highs, meaning some traders see room for caution if the stock needs to consolidate before its next move. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha argued the stock is not cheap enough to buy aggressively, but also not weak enough to sell, reflecting a valuation debate rather than a clear bearish catalyst. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $515.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $483.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 2,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.86, for a total value of $1,247,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 136,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,901,331.18. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $507,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,544 shares in the company, valued at $11,944,800. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,896 shares of company stock valued at $27,135,121. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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