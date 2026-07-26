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116,251 Shares in onsemi $ON Purchased by Delta Global Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
onsemi logo with Computer and Technology background
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Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,251 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in onsemi by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it.
  • Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst.
  • Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has noted that while onsemi has beaten earnings expectations in prior quarters, the market is currently focused more on industry weakness and the upcoming report than on prior results.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $101.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ON

onsemi Price Performance

ON opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.56 and a 12-month high of $134.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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