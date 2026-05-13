1,167 Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,167 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,168.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,352 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,958,000 after acquiring an additional 357,367 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $6,755,000. Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $20,339,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $4,239,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,583,690.60. This represents a 30.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,625.53. This represents a 66.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,359 shares of company stock valued at $53,062,952 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum has been added to the Nasdaq-100 , a milestone that is driving fresh buying from index funds and momentum investors. Lumentum Joins the Nasdaq-100 Index®, Achieving New Milestone in Global Growth

Lumentum has been added to the , a milestone that is driving fresh buying from index funds and momentum investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q3 results beat expectations, and management’s guidance pointed to continued strength from AI and cloud data center demand , reinforcing the bull case for LITE. Lumentum Stock Rises 6% After Q3 Earnings: Should You Hold or Fold?

Recent Q3 results beat expectations, and management’s guidance pointed to continued strength from , reinforcing the bull case for LITE. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised FY2027 EPS estimates for Lumentum, and Citic Securities lifted its price target to $1,186 , signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations. Citic Securities adjusts price target on Lumentum

Northland Securities for Lumentum, and Citic Securities lifted its price target to , signaling stronger long-term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles argue that Lumentum’s rally has been so strong that investors are now questioning whether the stock is still fairly valued after a large year-to-date surge .

Several recent articles argue that Lumentum’s rally has been so strong that investors are now questioning whether the stock is still fairly valued after a . Neutral Sentiment: Commentary also notes that supply constraints and a premium valuation could limit near-term upside even as demand remains strong.

Lumentum Trading Down 5.8%

Lumentum stock opened at $992.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $1,085.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 183.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business's fifty day moving average is $793.08 and its 200 day moving average is $520.30.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.61%.The company had revenue of $808.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum's revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,012.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LITE

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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