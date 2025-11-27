11,800 Shares in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Bought by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company's stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,527 shares of the company's stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company's stock.

MNST stock opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.61. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 38,438 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,741,782.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,760.69. The trade was a 63.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.62.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

