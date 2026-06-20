11,811 Shares in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Purchased by Arwa LLC

Arwa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 9.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,233,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%

XOM opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $571.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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