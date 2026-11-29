Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX - Free Report) by 654.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,391 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 118,306 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $71,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 60 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $800.00 to $710.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $805.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $717.27.

View Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sharon Underberg sold 8,906 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.59, for a total transaction of $6,132,582.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,501.71. The trade was a 55.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Junius sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.07, for a total transaction of $844,884.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,309.27. This trade represents a 33.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 41,428 shares of company stock worth $28,567,934 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $721.91 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.61 and a fifty-two week high of $757.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.55.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.25. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 71.04%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops and provides diagnostic, information technology and related products and services, primarily for the veterinary market. Its offerings include in-clinic diagnostic analyzers and tests, reference laboratory services, and software that helps veterinary practices manage clinical and business operations. The company also provides diagnostic products for livestock and poultry health, as well as water testing solutions used to monitor water quality. IDEXX serves customers around the world through its international operations and distribution network.

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