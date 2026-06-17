12,207 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by LFG Wealth Partners LLC

LFG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000. Broadcom accounts for about 2.7% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,215,975.84. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,233 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. SEC Form 4 filing

Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 Broadcom shares in a disclosed SEC filing, a sign of confidence that can reassure investors after the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Investopedia article

Broadcom continues to be viewed as a major AI infrastructure beneficiary, with recent articles highlighting its semiconductor, networking, and custom compute exposure as AI spending remains strong. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to Strong-Buy , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. American Banking News article

Wall Street Zen reportedly upgraded Broadcom to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s spring and Java security initiative, along with new AI-enabled vulnerability detection tools, may support its infrastructure software franchise and deepen enterprise relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Zacks article

Some analysts say competitors like Credo and Lumentum may have stronger near-term upside in data-center connectivity, which doesn’t weaken Broadcom’s thesis but could limit relative enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says Broadcom’s post-earnings decline was driven by cautious AI guidance and valuation concerns, suggesting investors are reassessing how much upside is already priced in. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom Trading Down 4.4%

Broadcom stock opened at $376.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.17 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $407.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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