122,322 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,322 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,938,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Loop Capital raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $49.16 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock worth $18,440,171 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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