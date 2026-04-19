122,519 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Acquired by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,519 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $6,223,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 5.1% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,258 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 115,285 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 46,157 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383,488 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $15,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,494,793 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $1,431,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCX

More Freeport-McMoRan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

Earnings outlook: Analysts and research notes see the company positioned to deliver an earnings beat in the upcoming report, citing the right combination of revenue and cost factors that support higher guidance and potential upside to consensus estimates. This improves near-term fundamentals sentiment for FCX. Positive Sentiment: Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Market action: The stock moved higher in the latest session versus the broader market, reflecting investor buying interest alongside elevated volume — a near-term technical tailwind that reinforces momentum-driven inflows. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Stock Soars Past $69 While Executives Unload Shares

Insider selling noted: Reports show executives sold shares while the stock rallied past the $69 level. Insider sales can be interpreted many ways (portfolio diversification, taxes, or signaling), so investors should monitor the size, timing and reason disclosures before changing positions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cut: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $71, which is mildly negative because it reduces some analyst-driven upside and could cap momentum if other firms follow. This raises some valuation risk even as fundamentals look supportive. Scotiabank Lowers Freeport-McMoRan NYSE: FCX Price Target to $71.00

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE FCX opened at $70.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $70.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Freeport-McMoRan's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,917,475.70. This represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $9,888,864.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,356,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,975,679.35. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock worth $35,839,918 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Read More

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