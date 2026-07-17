12,449 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Bought by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,449 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $91,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LPL Financial by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,447 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,328,475,000 after buying an additional 477,094 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,992 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,204,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 559,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $199,998,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Price Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company's stock.

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LPL Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $330.77 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.15 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.99 and a 200-day moving average of $318.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. LPL Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,990. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $374.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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