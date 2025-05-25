1,270 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Acquired by Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.7%

NYSE CRM opened at $273.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $268.46 and its 200-day moving average is $306.58.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,805,936.08. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,011 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Macquarie reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.59.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

