12,720 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Acquired by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,720 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $139.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $134.21 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.57 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.06.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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