12,959 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,959 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7%

DUK stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $114.62. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

