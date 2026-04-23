129,742 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for about 0.9% of West Michigan Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,730.8% in the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 1,256 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 672,649 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,624.98. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 244,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,683,163.95. This trade represents a 71.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock worth $230,674,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Arete Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.25 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.33 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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