12,981 Shares in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Bought by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,981 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Qualcomm comprises approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Down 3.1%

QCOM stock opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's 50 day moving average is $188.06 and its 200-day moving average is $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Oppenheimer cut Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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