13,283 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab

Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,595,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. AI Data Centers Need Power, and These 2 Industrials Are Cashing In

Investors are bullish on GE Vernova’s role in powering AI data centers and the broader electrification buildout, with multiple reports highlighting strong demand for turbines and grid equipment. Positive Sentiment: Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. GE Vernova: The Hidden AI Play That Has Few Growth Headwinds

Several articles say GE Vernova heads into earnings with a robust backlog, including sold-out gas turbine capacity and bookings extending into 2027, which supports near-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average “Moderate Buy” rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. GE Vernova Inc. Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Wall Street coverage remains constructive, with brokerages assigning an average rating, and commentary suggesting analysts still see upside despite the stock’s strong run. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace.

Investors are also focused on analyst estimates and key operating metrics for the upcoming quarter, as the company’s valuation has climbed sharply and markets want confirmation that growth is keeping pace. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high.

Several pieces debate whether GE Vernova still deserves a premium valuation after a huge run, suggesting the stock may remain volatile around earnings as expectations are now high. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term risk is earnings disappointment: with shares already up sharply over the past year, any miss on margins, orders, or backlog commentary could pressure the stock if management does not reinforce the growth story.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Vernova from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $1,075.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,037.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $916.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $530.16 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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