1,335 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Purchased by Bull Harbor Capital LLC

Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,335 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,365 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Claris Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claris Financial LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 61,895 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $957.45, for a total transaction of $847,343.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,653.55. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,192.00 to $1,194.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,205.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,059.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $974.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm's 50 day moving average is $958.85 and its 200 day moving average is $982.10. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $844.06 and a 12 month high of $1,096.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.The business had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.58%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Further Reading

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