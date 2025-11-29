13,517 Shares in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDA Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $19,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 653.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,893 shares of the company's stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 80.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 63,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,461,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $115.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $102.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.92. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.57. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 103.04%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

