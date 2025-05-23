13,656 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Bought by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business's 50-day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. PPG Industries's revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Argus lowered PPG Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Fermium Researc raised shares of PPG Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.42.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

