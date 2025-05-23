13,736 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,736 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,619,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus set a $295.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD stock opened at $276.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. General Dynamics's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics's payout ratio is 41.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,195.12. The trade was a 37.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

