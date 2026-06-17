138,116 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Purchased by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 138,116 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $41,972,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.9% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $495,163,000. SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $360,443,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,264,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $688,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $426.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $450.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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