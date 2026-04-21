13,836 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Purchased by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $260,077.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 113,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,371 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $112.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Further Reading

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