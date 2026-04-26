14,403 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Purchased by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,773 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $496.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $506.99.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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