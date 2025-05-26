1,545,808 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,545,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $186,718,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $3,239,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Finally, XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $110.31 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here